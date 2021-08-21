Horizon Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $7.88 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and $330,226.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00133872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00149601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,084.67 or 0.99916211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.90 or 0.00923956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.14 or 0.06642410 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HZNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.