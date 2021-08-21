Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Brokerages expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report $850,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $1.70 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $2.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $9.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $11.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.40 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,855. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ardelyx by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

