Brokerages Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will report sales of $425.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $430.50 million. Cable One posted sales of $338.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,495,130. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CABO stock traded up $26.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,045.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,922.03.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

