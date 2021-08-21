Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. 560,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.83. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $152,944.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,057 shares of company stock valued at $961,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.