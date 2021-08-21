GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases Shares of 4,534 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $391,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 996,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,600. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

