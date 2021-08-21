iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.20. 347,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,066. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $251.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.