Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VTI stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.11. 2,655,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

