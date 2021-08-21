TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 306 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,055,000 after purchasing an additional 738,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,880,000 after purchasing an additional 750,010 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,473. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30.

