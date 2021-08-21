TD Capital Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $288,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.11. 465,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $51.26.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.