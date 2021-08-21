Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $54,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.27. The firm has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

