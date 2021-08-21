GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New $801,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

NASDAQ STX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

