GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,236,000 after purchasing an additional 241,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.60. 1,603,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

