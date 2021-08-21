NativeCoin Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $1.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00098073 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.74 or 0.00307233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About NativeCoin

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

