Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

HR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,221,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

