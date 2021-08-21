Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The Lovesac posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 501,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $774.37 million, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter worth $46,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

