Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,395,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

