$245.89 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to announce sales of $245.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.46 million and the lowest is $244.50 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $209.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.24 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on HAE shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $959,891. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,706. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

