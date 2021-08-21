Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Great Elm Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 37,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,893. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $60.91 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.