WABnetwork Trading 47.6% Lower This Week (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $83,409.70 and approximately $79.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00058041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.45 or 0.00828401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048352 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WAB is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

