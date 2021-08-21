Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $220,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,050 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $947,081,000 after acquiring an additional 128,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $202,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

TPR stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

