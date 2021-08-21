Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 80 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after buying an additional 243,816 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.05. The stock had a trading volume of 272,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,745. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

