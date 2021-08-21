SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 186,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 124,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

