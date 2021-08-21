SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $486.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

