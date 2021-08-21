Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amgen by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,769,000 after acquiring an additional 397,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $223.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

