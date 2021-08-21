Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 0.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $100,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

ZBH stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,401. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

