Citizens & Northern Corp Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 27.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.82. 1,712,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,795. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

