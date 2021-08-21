Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) is Citizens & Northern Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,991 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp owned about 0.91% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,828,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,617,000 after buying an additional 936,170 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,603,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 62,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 388,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.83. 340,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,000. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30.

