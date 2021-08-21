TD Capital Management LLC Invests $466,000 in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after purchasing an additional 871,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 49,817 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 315,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 679.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 239,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Insiders sold a total of 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

NASDAQ NFE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. 603,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,551. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.85.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.