Brokerages Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.40. International Game Technology posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.42. 2,775,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,753. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36. International Game Technology has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $26.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $114,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

