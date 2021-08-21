Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP M. Brett Biggs Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walmart stock opened at $151.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

