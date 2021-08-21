Argon Market Capitalization Reaches $5.95 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 82.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. Argon has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $1.62 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded up 100.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00133171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00149301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.83 or 1.00002709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.19 or 0.00926275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.23 or 0.06650897 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,888,119 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

