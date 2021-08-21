TEMCO (TEMCO) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.65 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $22.65 million and approximately $771,593.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00133171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00149301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.83 or 1.00002709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.19 or 0.00926275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.23 or 0.06650897 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TEMCOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.