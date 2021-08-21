Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.06). Copa reported earnings of ($2.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Shares of Copa stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 197,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53. Copa has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $94.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 729,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 47,071 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

