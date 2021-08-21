Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $9.12 Million Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,362,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,279 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,471 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.