Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,474.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

