Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,474.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

