Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 6,804 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $23,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

