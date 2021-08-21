CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

CACI traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.88.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

