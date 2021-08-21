Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,131,000 after buying an additional 499,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $158.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.34. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

