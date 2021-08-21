Short Interest in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Rises By 16.7%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

UAMY stock remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.79. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.