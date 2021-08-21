First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQEW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after buying an additional 62,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

QQEW traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.95. 27,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,065. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.28. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52-week low of $81.84 and a 52-week high of $115.52.

