Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 58,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Reading International news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $76,080.00. Also, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $27,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,558.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $178,440. 25.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 197,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.72. 76,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,246. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

