Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in July

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price objective on Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of SELF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 16,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

