RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Short Interest Update

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 342,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $3.90 on Friday, hitting $225.45. 84,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.68. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.38.
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.