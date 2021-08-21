RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Short Interest Update

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 342,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $3.90 on Friday, hitting $225.45. 84,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.68. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

