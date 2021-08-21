Columbia Asset Management Decreases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $137.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,135 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $103,727.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,812 shares of company stock valued at $149,406,199 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

