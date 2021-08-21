First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,858 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

LMBS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 693,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,457. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

