Arizona State Retirement System Has $90.69 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $90,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,135,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.55. The firm has a market cap of $350.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

