TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for 4.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.27% of TE Connectivity worth $121,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.06. 1,092,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,086. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.88 and a 12 month high of $153.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

