Columbia Asset Management Sells 1,902 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 196.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

