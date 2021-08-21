Columbia Asset Management Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $680.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

